PM Visited, Laid Foundation Stone, Yet We at Majuli Still Await the Bridge

The ferries are small, old, with no proper safety precautions. It's the only option available to people living here.

Priyadarshini Choudhary
Ferries waiting at the Majuli Ghat.
i

Just like any other day, I woke up on 8 September and was ready to attend my online classes. Little did I know that the day would turn out to be a dark day for my city, Majuli. Two boats had collided on Brahmaputra near the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, Assam. The boats were carrying more than 80 passengers.

When I saw the news, I could not think of anything but all the empty promises that were made in the last couple of years about construction of a bridge. My parents and I, called our relatives and friends to make sure they were okay.

Though it was an accident, the people of Majuli knew that one day it would happen if the ferry service continued to run, the way it does.

As a resident of Majuli, transportation has always been a problem for us. For instance, if someone wants to travel from Jorhat or Guwahati to Majuli, the easiest and the fastest way is to use the ferry services.

These ferries are small, old, with no proper safety precautions and are the only option available to people living here. Single engine boats have been running for long without any supervision.

The ferry about to reach the ghat.

The ferry about to reach the ghat. 

(Photo courtesy: Citizen journalist Priyadarshini Choudhary)

Old and damaged ferries.

Old and damaged ferries. 

(Photo courtesy: Citizen journalist Priyadarshini Choudhary)

'Not the First Time'

This isn't the first case. Earlier also many passengers have fallen from the boats, many have died and many are still missing. Sometimes the ferries lose their way, and at times luggage falls into the Brahmaputra River from the ferry.

Waiting area for passengers.

Waiting area for passengers. 

(Photo courtesy: Citizen journalist Priyadarshini Choudhary)

'Still Waiting For the Bridge We Were Promised

We were promised a bridge, but it's been more than five years now and nothing has changed.

In March 2016, Prime Minister visited Majuli for the first time and he promised a bridge over the Brahmaputra that would connect Majuli and Jorhat.

The first foundation stone was laid in February 2016 but the work never started and in five years again our PM laid the foundation stone on February 2021 but again the work never began.

The project was initiated twice in five years and there has been no outcome.
In September this year, after the boat incident took place our CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the construction will start from November this year.
We are tired of these empty promises and announcements, we want the construction and the bridge. That bridge can save lives.
Security increased at the ghat after the accident.

Security increased at the ghat after the accident.

(Photo courtesy: Citizen journalist Priyadarshini Choudhary)

When I visited the ghat on 14 September, I noticed that the there has been an increase in number of security personnel. I hope it remains the same so such incidents can be avoided in the future.

Passengers waiting at the ghat.

Passengers waiting at the ghat.

(Photo courtesy: Citizen journalist Priyadarshini Choudhary)

(The author is a student. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By: Tania Thomas

