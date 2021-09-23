PM Visited, Laid Foundation Stone, Yet We at Majuli Still Await the Bridge

Just like any other day, I woke up on 8 September and was ready to attend my online classes. Little did I know that the day would turn out to be a dark day for my city, Majuli. Two boats had collided on Brahmaputra near the Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, Assam. The boats were carrying more than 80 passengers.

When I saw the news, I could not think of anything but all the empty promises that were made in the last couple of years about construction of a bridge. My parents and I, called our relatives and friends to make sure they were okay.

Though it was an accident, the people of Majuli knew that one day it would happen if the ferry service continued to run, the way it does.