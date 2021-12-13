Families Continue to Struggle 3 Months After Slum Demolition in Surat By Railway

On 24 August, around 500 slum settlement of jhuggis were completely razed to the ground near the Surat Railway Station by Western Railway leaving those families homeless. I had visited those families in Surat's Mafat Nagar, Angashi Nagar, and Milan Nagar days after their homes were razed.

My words won't be able to explain and my heart would not be able to feel the amount of pain and helplessness they were going through. The environment was filled with agony as tears were rolling down the cheeks of the residents.