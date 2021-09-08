Railways Demolishes Surat's Slums; Flyovers, Plastic Covers Only Shelters Now

It shouldn’t be a crime to be poor... but in India it seemingly is. On 24 August, around 500 jhuggis of Mafat Nagar, Angashi Nagar, and Milan Nagar in Surat, near the railway lines, were demolished by the Railway Police leaving hundreds of poor homeless.

I went to meet the families who had been living in the locality for decades. When I reached there, the scenes were heart-wrenching. How would you feel and what would you do when your house is suddenly demolished? What would you be able to run away with when your house is destroyed in front of your eyes?