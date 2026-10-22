'BLOs on SIR Duty Denied Days Off, Even My Paternity Leave Came 3 Months Late'

We are supposed to be paid Rs 1,000 a month, and we are constantly reminded about the same. But ever since I have joined the election duty in May, I haven't received any compensation. Teachers who joined a year ago, too, haven’t been paid yet.

Many teachers come from as far as Noida and Ghaziabad for the Election Commission's mandated work. They have to report for SIR duty every day, including Sundays, and work at their respective polling stations. They are either working as BLOs or BLO supervisors.

However, there is no uniform rule across all the Assembly constituencies in Delhi. School principals dictate how the duties are to be carried out. Right now, since exams are going on, teachers are being told to come to school and perform their school duties until 11 or 11:30 am, and then go for the SIR work.

I don’t know what to do. I feel like I should quit my job, but I don't think it's even an option.