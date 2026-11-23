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I left Delhi on the morning of Diwali, 8 November, with a head full of questions and a rather heavy heart. The city was celebrating, but for those of us who have spent years campaigning for clean air, there was little to celebrate.

We were once again watching pollution readings, tracking monitoring stations going silent, questioning discrepancies in air quality data, and wondering what Delhi-NCR's children would face in the days ahead.

There were familiar television debates, competing claims and official assurances. But behind all the numbers was a question that wouldn't go away: were we even measuring the full extent of what people were breathing?

As I boarded my flight to Antalya, Türkiye, for COP31 as part of the global parent delegation with Our Kids' Climate (OKC), I wondered how I would explain Delhi's reality to mothers from other parts of the world. I did not have to explain much.