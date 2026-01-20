'Online Classes Can't Replace Real Learning. They Only Add Strain on Families'

As a Noida-based parent, mother of two, and a child-counselling psychologist, I cannot begin to list the detrimental effects that prolonged and repeated online schooling has had on children and families alike.

Schools in Noida reopened for physical classes on 19 January. But the larger issue remains unresolved: online schooling has quietly become a convenient fallback—invoked at the slightest disruption—without adequately considering the logistical, developmental, emotional, and social costs borne by students and parents.