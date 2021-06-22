ADVERTISEMENT

Cities Unlock, Crowds Flock: Citizen Journalists From Ground Zero

Citizen journalists report on how their cities are crawling back into the new normal.

As India unlocks after a deadly second wave, citizen journalists check if COVID-appropriate rules are being followed.
As cities across India ‘unlock’, the country reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest tally in 91 days following a devastating second wave. On Monday, 21 June, more than 85 lakh vaccine doses were administered in one day.

Restrictions are easing in some states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana, while others like Karnataka and Punjab have extended curbs. Despite relaxations, are COVID-appropriate rules being followed?

The Quint’s citizen journalists from Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and more, report on how cities are crawling back into the new normal. As crowds are seen in most cities, social distancing is not always adhered to.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chennai locals form a queue for ration.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Riya Gupta)

In Tamil Nadu, restrictions have been relaxed category-wise. Several districts have allowed opening of vegetable, fruit, meat shops as well as general provision stores.

Rush outsidea liquor store.
(Photo Courtesy: Riya Gupta)
Chennai’s locals form a queue for ration.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Riya Gupta)
Kapurthala, Punjab

Visuals from a mandi in Kapurthala.
(Photo Courtesy: Divanshu Bhola)

Economic activities in Punjab began from 16 June. Restaurants and cinema halls are also allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

Visuals from a mandi in Kapurthala.
(Photo Courtesy: Divanshu Bhola)
Visuals from a mandi in Kapurthala.
(Photo Courtesy: Divanshu Bhola)

Kolkata, West Bengal

As per new guidelines, malls, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open in Kolkata, whereas public transport has still not resumed.

Scene from a weekly market in Girish Park, Kolkata.
(Photo Courtesy: Ayan Dawn and Koushik Das)
Locals sit outdoors in Alambajar, Kolkata.
(Photo Courtesy: Ayan Dawn and Koushik Das)
Discussion over coffee at College Street.
(Photo Courtesy: Ayan Dawn and Koushik Das)
Graffiti in Tollygunge.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Ayan Dawn and Koushik Das)
Mumbai, Maharashtra

Bus services resumed in Mumbai on 7 June.

People gather at a bus stop at Bandra West.
(Photo Courtesy: Mushtaq Ansari)
Bus services resumed in Mumbai on 7 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Mushtaq Ansari)
Crowd at a bus stop.
(Photo Courtesy: Mushtaq Ansari)

Shillong, Meghalaya

As per PTI, non-essential shops are allowed to open three times a week in Shillong, ie, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On 21 June, the lockdown was extended till further orders.

A crowded local market in Shillong.
(Photo Courtesy: Savio)
Locals throng a market in Shillong.
(Photo Courtesy: Savio)
Rush at one of Shillong’s weekly markets.
(Photo Courtesy: Savio)
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

No social distancing visible outside a shop in Mandi.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Aman Sharma)
Shops are allowed to remain open as per HP guidelines.&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Aman Sharma)

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

