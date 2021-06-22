Cities Unlock, Crowds Flock: Citizen Journalists From Ground Zero
Citizen journalists report on how their cities are crawling back into the new normal.
As cities across India ‘unlock’, the country reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest tally in 91 days following a devastating second wave. On Monday, 21 June, more than 85 lakh vaccine doses were administered in one day.
Restrictions are easing in some states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana, while others like Karnataka and Punjab have extended curbs. Despite relaxations, are COVID-appropriate rules being followed?
The Quint’s citizen journalists from Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and more, report on how cities are crawling back into the new normal. As crowds are seen in most cities, social distancing is not always adhered to.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, restrictions have been relaxed category-wise. Several districts have allowed opening of vegetable, fruit, meat shops as well as general provision stores.
Kapurthala, Punjab
Economic activities in Punjab began from 16 June. Restaurants and cinema halls are also allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.
Kolkata, West Bengal
As per new guidelines, malls, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open in Kolkata, whereas public transport has still not resumed.
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Bus services resumed in Mumbai on 7 June.
Shillong, Meghalaya
As per PTI, non-essential shops are allowed to open three times a week in Shillong, ie, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On 21 June, the lockdown was extended till further orders.
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
