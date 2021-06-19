'Delhi Opening Too Soon, Too Fast?:' Lessons We Must Not Forget

“Now the corona situation is under control. The economy must be brought back on track,” Delhi CM Kejriwal had said on Saturday.

“Since the numbers are so low, there is no doubt there was a need to open up. The only approach is how best do we do it," says health systems expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya. He adds, "In some senses, it’s a repetition of what we saw in June 2020, and later with subsequent waves in Delhi, what happens is Governments open up and then forget what needs to be done. That needs to be different this time.”

“The lockdown must be eased in phases,” says Dr AS Soin, liver transplant surgeon with Medanta Hospital, “We should open up outdoor activities in public places first, and then cautiously we must open up indoor establishments.”

Given that the virus is largely airborne, and our understanding of the nature of the virus has improved exponentially between waves, we should have used a more scientific approach, say experts.