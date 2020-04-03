Coronavirus Lockdown: Indians Stranded in UK Wish to Return Home

Outbreak of the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people globally and as of Thursday, 2 April, led to over 51,000 deaths. Due to closure of international borders, several are unable to return home. Indians stranded in COVID-hit UK reached out to My Report expressing the problems they are facing amid the lockdown.

With a lockdown in India till 14 April and a growing number of cases in the United Kingdom, these Indians face a big dilemma.