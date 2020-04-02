COVID-19: Global Cases Top 1 Million, Death Toll Crosses 51,000

There are more one million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Thursday, 2 April.

At least 1,000,036 infections have been recorded across 188 countries, including 51,718 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.

The United States has reported 234,462 cases, the highest number of cases detected in the world. Italy with 115,242 detected cases has the highest number of fatalities with 13,915 deaths.

Meanwhile in India, the The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 53, while the number of cases has gone up to 2,069.

(With inputs from PTI)