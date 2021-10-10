Chaos at Mumbai Airport: Took Me 95 Mins To Clear All Checks, Finally Made It!

I always do all the checks-in on time and I have never missed a flight. But for the first time, despite being before time, I wondered if I would be able to board the flight. I wasn't alone in this feeling, many other travellers were also feeling helpless. We were so close to our flights, yet so far.

As I entered the airport, there was a sea of people. I stopped to check my flight's time and noticed that literally all flights were 'delayed'. 'Excuse me, please,' 'Excuse me, please,' was the only sentence I kept saying on a loop from the time I stepped into the airport.

Usually, we are welcomed with long queues at check-in counter or at the security gate but this time, there was chaos everywhere and long, long queues at each and every stop. It took me half-an-hour to clear my check-in and nearly an hour for the security check.