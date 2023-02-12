Explained: 50 Years From Now, What Will Be Impact of Climate Change on India?

This is expected to widen the gap between extremely dry days and days with increased precipitation, further affecting access to clean water, as noted in a 2013 report commissioned by the World Bank Group from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and Climate Analytics.

While some studies state that glacial melt will lead to increased run-off (water coming into a river water system from sources such as rainfall, melting snow, and groundwater) and more water supply could potentially offset increased water demands, the problem here is that it is unevenly distributed – between days with heavy flooding and rivers overflowing, and days of aggravated water scarcity.

But there are solutions to this problem.

With increased glacial melt, there's potential to use the excess water to meet India's water needs, but not without the necessary infrastructure.

India has begun work towards this end by building 99 major/medium irrigation projects, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. But, according to the World Bank, much larger investments are needed in water infrastructure if the country hopes to benefit from this increased run-off.