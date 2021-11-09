Chennai Rain: Hope to Recover all Water-Damaged Family Documents of My Parents

I live in Korattur, Chennai and what we experienced in the last two days was a flashback of what happened in 2015 in Chennai.

Like any other day, we all went to bed around 10 pm on 6 November and the rain started to pour while we were asleep. Around 1:30 am and that's when the thunderstorm begun.

Around 5:30 am our dog woke up continuous bark just to let us know that the water had entered our house and it was knee-deep.