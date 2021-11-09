Chennai Rain: Hope to Recover all Water-Damaged Family Documents of My Parents
My aged parents were disappointed to see all their medical records completely soaked in water.
I live in Korattur, Chennai and what we experienced in the last two days was a flashback of what happened in 2015 in Chennai.
Like any other day, we all went to bed around 10 pm on 6 November and the rain started to pour while we were asleep. Around 1:30 am and that's when the thunderstorm begun.
Around 5:30 am our dog woke up continuous bark just to let us know that the water had entered our house and it was knee-deep.
Our water motor was also submerged and our home was flooded. The drainage water had entered everwhere. There was one-and-a-half feet of water inside our house.
When we saw the water in our house, we ran inside to check if other things were okay. Dad made sure the electricity's power button is turned off and then he went to check his important documents.
I went to check my dog and few strays to see if they are okay.
All Important Documents Drenched in Water
When my dad checked the documents, he was shocked and upset upon seeing the condition of the documents.
Even the documents which were kept inside the cupboard are all soaked in water. Apart from this the electronic equipments in our house such as washing machine and refrigerator are all damaged because the drainage water entered and clogged them.
My aged parents were disappointed to see that all their medical record files, prescription and discharge summaries were all wet. They're not much friendly with technology and phones, they don't have a soft copy of some of these documents either. Right now the documents are in no condition to be touched or used. We are hoping that the sun comes out and we can dry them. Otherwise, all their medical records and other important documents will be lost. I hope the ink on the documents are not washed away.
The documents are still drenched. The papers are stuck with one another. They are not in the condition to be used.
It's been raining on and off as of now. The meteorological department has warned us that more rainfall might happen in the next few days and red alert has been issued as a depression is formed in the Bay of Bengal, which is pretty scary.
Some of our neighbours have moved to their relative's houses.
We have also decided to move to a different house in the coming days because that's the only precaution we can take looking at everything that has happened in the last two days.
It really saddens me to see the condition of my city, flooded houses, clogged roads, poor water management system and drainage water everywhere.
(The author is a customer care and logistics executive. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
