World Soil Day 2023: Theme, Poster, History & Significance

Soils are a key component of the natural environment and the foundation of our food system. They provide the essential minerals for plants, recycle nutrients, filter water, and help to regulate the climate. Healthy soils are essential for a healthy planet. But in the face of climate change and human activity, our soils are being degraded, putting excessive pressure on our water resources. Erosion disrupts the natural balance, reducing water infiltration and availability for all forms of life. Sustainable soil management practices minimum tillage, crop rotation, organic matter addition, and cover cropping, improve soil health, reduce erosion and pollution, and enhance water infiltration and storage. These practices also help in preserving soil biodiversity, improve fertility, and contribute to carbon sequestration, playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change.

World Soil Day is celebrated annually on December 5 and every year on this day its campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable and resilient agri-food systems. World Soil Day is a unique global platform that celebrates soils as well as empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health.