World Soil Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, and Posters
World soil day is important and emphasizes on the conservation of soil this year.
World Soil Day is celebrated on 5 December every year and it is celebrated so that the people are well aware of the importance and benefits of soil. It reminds us to be grateful and appreciate the ground beneath our feet and the healthy soil on which our life depends. We often forget that the world would have no food security without soil. Thus today is the day we want people to know about sustainable soil management and the need to pay more attention to it.
Here is the theme, a few quotes, and posters for world soil day 2022.
World Soil Day 2022: Theme
The theme for world soil day is ‘Soils: Where Food Begins.' The theme of this year emphasizes the importance of soil and how it is regarded as the beginning of life. It is because the soil helps plants grow and plants play a major role in sustaining life on earth. Healthy soil also promotes the growth of healthy plants, meaning healthy food and in turn healthy humans. The theme also emphasizes on the changes in soil management and the importance of soil conservation.
World Soil Day 2022: Posters
World Soil Day 2022: Quotes
1. “Essentially, all life depends upon the soil… There can be no life without soil and no soil without life; they have evolved together.” - Dr. Charles E Kellogg, Soil Scientist
2.“How can I stand on the ground every day and not feel its power? How can I live my life stepping on this stuff and not wonder at it?” - William Bryant Logan
3. “To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” - Mahatma Gandhi, Indian activist
4. “We know more about the movement of celestial bodies than about the soil underfoot.” - Leonardo Da Vinci
5. “Land is not merely soil, it is a fountain of energy flowing through a circuit of soils, plants and animals.” - Aldo Leopold, scientist and conservationist
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.