World Smile Day 2023: 10 Health Benefits Of Smiling & Laughing

World Smile Day 2023 will be celebrated today, 6 October 2023, and the main agenda to establish this day as an international event is to make people smile and make them understand the importance of a genuine smile for themselves and the people around them. The theme of World Smile Day is the same every year. Thus World Smile Day theme 2023 is 'Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile.' World Smile Day was created by a graphic artist named Harvey Ball from Worcester, Massachusetts. He created the smiley face symbol in the year 1963 and the popularity of this symbol exploded into the world of popular culture. Harvey’s creation has had a legacy and has been appreciated worldwide.

Now, let's know more about the importance and health benefits of smiling and laughing on World Smile Day day 2023