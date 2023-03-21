World Poetry Day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Significance & Popular Quotes
World Poetry Day 2023: This day is observed on 21 March, every year across the world by poets and others.
World Poetry Day is one of the most recognised days that fall in March. World Poetry Day 2023 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 March. This day is observed on 21 March every year and it is quite popular. Poetry is an important form of art that helps people to be creative and communicate their thoughts. People love to celebrate this day because they like to be creative and unique. Everyone should know more about the importance of poetry.
World Poetry Day is not only celebrated in the English language but also in other national languages. This day is observed by numerous people across the world because it helps them to learn more about poetry. It is important to note that to celebrate this day, various events and activities are organised in different parts of the world.
Numerous poets take part in the events organised on World Poetry Day. They show their creativity and recite unique poems that are written by them. On World Poetry Day 2023, we should aim at educating more people about poetry and the different renowned poets.
World Poetry Day 2023: History and Importance
World Poetry Day was founded and observed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization for the first time. The aim of celebrating World Poetry Day is to facilitate cross-border and cross-cultural communication.
Poetry is considered the essence of human life and existence. Many poets convey their thoughts and emotions through poetry. World Poetry Day focuses on educating people about the importance of poets and their works.
World Poetry Day 2023: Theme
World Poetry Day 2023 theme is "Always be a poet, even in prose." Poetry is filled with feelings, concepts, and thoughts.
This writing form has the power to transport the reader to a completely new world. Poetry should be written sincerely, creatively, and in a unique manner to create interest in readers. All activities and programmes will be based on the theme for this year.
World Poetry Day 2023: Famous Quotes
"A good poem is a contribution to reality. The world never the same once a good poem added. A good poem helps to change the shape of the universe, helps to extend everyone’s knowledge of himself and the world around him." – Dylan Thomas.
"Poetry and beauty are always making peace. When you read something beautiful, you find coexistence; it breaks walls down." – Mahmoud Darwish.
"I consider myself a poet first and a musician second. I live like a poet, and I will die like a poet." – Bob Dylan
"Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks." – Plutarch
