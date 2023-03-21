World Poetry Day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Significance & Popular Quotes

World Poetry Day is one of the most recognised days that fall in March. World Poetry Day 2023 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 21 March. This day is observed on 21 March every year and it is quite popular. Poetry is an important form of art that helps people to be creative and communicate their thoughts. People love to celebrate this day because they like to be creative and unique. Everyone should know more about the importance of poetry.

World Poetry Day is not only celebrated in the English language but also in other national languages. This day is observed by numerous people across the world because it helps them to learn more about poetry. It is important to note that to celebrate this day, various events and activities are organised in different parts of the world.