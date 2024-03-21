World Meteorological Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

The World Meteorological Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of weather forecasting and climate change mitigation. The WMO's efforts are aimed at helping people live healthier and more prosperous lives by providing them with accurate and timely weather forecasts.

In addition, World Meteorological Day also offers an opportunity to reflect on the need to take action to address climate change. The WMO's work plays a vital role in this regard by providing scientific evidence and data on climate change. By raising awareness about the pressing climate challenges, the WMO hopes to inspire governments and policymakers to take concrete steps to mitigate climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

Overall, World Meteorological Day 2024 presents an important platform to raise awareness about the importance of weather forecasting and climate change mitigation. The day serves as a reminder of the need to take action to address pressing climate challenges and protect our planet for future generations.