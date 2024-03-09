Falling Sick Due to Changing Weather? Doctors Give Precautionary Advise

Sick leaves, half-days, and relying on pills, steam and gargles.
With the temperature and weather constantly fluctuating, medical professionals across the country are reportedly witnessing more and more patients coming in with cough, fever, and respiratory infections.
The cause? A vague, 'change in weather'.
FIT spoke to experts to understand what precautions we can take to avoid falling sick during this time.
Why do so many people fall sick as the seasons change?
"We are witnessing many patients reporting symptoms such as cough, cold, and high fever, with the majority of them being children. Upon testing, almost all the children are testing positive for influenza, making it the main cause of respiratory illness among children after pollution."Dr Surendra Kumar, Internal Medicine Specialist at Miracle Hospital, Gurgaon
Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. These viruses primarily affect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.
What are the symptoms that people should look out for?
Speaking to FIT, Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, said that people should look out for:
Headache & fatigue
Muscle and joint pain
Sore throat, runny nose, and cough
High fever & chills
"COVID virus and post-COVID effects are to be considered in a few cases. There has been a rise in COVID cases recently in some sectors. It is very difficult to know right in the beginning whether we are dealing with a viral cold, cough, or if it is COVID."Dr Rajeev Gupta
Who is at an increased risk of falling sick?
While viral fevers and flu can affect individuals of all ages, children and the elderly are often more vulnerable.
How is the seasonal fever treated?
The doctors that FIT spoke to, suggested:
Prioritise rest, hydration, and nutrition if you have a temperature.
Have a good, nutritious, and balanced diet.
Monitor temperature regularly and adhere to medical advice for prompt recovery.
Supportive care such as antipyretics, steam inhalation, and gargling with salt water can help alleviate symptoms.
What precautions should people be taking?
Minimise exposure to infected individuals.
Practice proper hand hygiene.
Promote good respiratory etiquette by covering coughs and sneezes.
Get vaccinated against flu and influenza.
"Flu shots can be taken by anyone of any age group, but it is particularly important for children. Preferentially, we would like to give it to young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with conditions such as bronchial asthma, chronic bronchitis, diabetes, liver disease, or heart disease," emphasised Dr Gupta.
When should one consult a doctor?
Seek medical attention if you have signs of dehydration, lethargy, persistent fever, or lack of improvement after five days.
"Antibiotics are unnecessary for viral infections. Prioritise supportive care like antipyretics, steam inhalation, and gargling with salt water."Dr Surendra Kumar
