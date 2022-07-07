Happy World Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Who doesn't like chocolate? Even if you don't like sweets, you might enjoy some dark chocolate. Chocolates are of various kinds – dark, smooth, bitter, sweet, etc.

Some like it dark and bitter while others enjoy it smooth and sweet, but no matter what your taste preference is, don't forget to eat chocolate this World Chocolate Day.

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on 7 July every year. Around 1 billion people around the world eat chocolates every day. Besides its great taste, it has various health benefits as well. Don't forget to share these messages, posters, and images this World Chocolate Day 2022.