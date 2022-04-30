Over 150 Cases Of Salmonella Poisoning Tied To Kinder Chocolates, WHO Finds
150 cases of salmonella poisoning tied to Kinder products were reported according to the WHO.
If you've got a sweet tooth, we've got some bad news for you.
More than 150 suspected cases of salmonella poisoning tied to the 'Kinder' brand of chocolates have been reported from 11 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, 29 April.
The cases were flagged after food regulators in the United Kingdom identified a cluster of Salmonella (S.) Typhimurium infections a month ago.
This has led to a global recall of Kinder chocolates and products.
WHO stated that at least 113 countries across the world have received Kinder products during the risk period. It added that cases of salmonella poisoning matching the bacteria strain found in Kinder's products have been found as far back as December 2021 and January 2022.
What Is Salmonellosis AKA Salmonella Poisoning
Salmonellosis is an infection caused by Salmonella bacteria. Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include an acute fever, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea which can also be bloody.
The specific strain of Salmonella in this instance is a strain of Salmonella Typhimurium which has been identified in Ferrero's Belgium factory.
Symptoms of salmonellosis usually show up anywhere from six hours to six days after ingestion of contaminated food or water. Salmonella infections can last from four days to a week.
How Did This Happen?
The specific strain of salmonella bacteria reported in Kinder's products was found in buttermilk tanks at a factory run by Ferrero, the chocolate manufacturing giant behind Kinder, in Arlon, Belgium.
According to media reports, the factory in question was ordered to shut down temporarily early April 2022.
Most cases so far have been children under the age of 10 - constituting almost 90 percent of the cases in question. While there have been no deaths, nine children have been hospitalized.
The WHO has also added that the risk of spread, in the European region and across the world, is "assessed as moderate until they receive information about the recall" of Kinder's products.
Should You Avoid Eating Kinder Products?
Manufacturer Ferrero issued a global recall of the potentially affected range of Kinder products and issued a statement on the recall on 12 April 2022.
Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.Statement from Ferrero
Ferrero has also added that,"products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected.
While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility."
"No other Kinder products distributed or sold by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. are included in this recall," Ferrero's statement adds.
While this is the case, the WHO has stated that the majority of affected countries are in the European region. However, this does not mean there's no reason for caution.
The WHO has advised that there's a moderate risk of spread, and this will be reassessed once they receive full details of Ferrero's product recall.
The Quint has reached out to Ferrero India for comment on whether Indians should be worried about Kinder products in India.
This story will be updated with their response once received.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.