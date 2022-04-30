Over 150 Cases Of Salmonella Poisoning Tied To Kinder Chocolates, WHO Finds

If you've got a sweet tooth, we've got some bad news for you.

More than 150 suspected cases of salmonella poisoning tied to the 'Kinder' brand of chocolates have been reported from 11 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, 29 April.

The cases were flagged after food regulators in the United Kingdom identified a cluster of Salmonella (S.) Typhimurium infections a month ago.

This has led to a global recall of Kinder chocolates and products.

WHO stated that at least 113 countries across the world have received Kinder products during the risk period. It added that cases of salmonella poisoning matching the bacteria strain found in Kinder's products have been found as far back as December 2021 and January 2022.