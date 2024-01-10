When Will Makar Sankranti, Lohri, & Pongal Be Celebrated? Know Dates & Muhurat

Lohri is celebrated predominantly in North India, particularly in Punjab. The Punjabi folk festival - also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi - marks the passing of the winter solstice and falls a day before Makar Sankranti. It marks the culmination of winter and the onset of longer days. The festival is characterized by bonfires, traditional folk dances like Bhangra and Gidda, and the singing of Punjabi folk songs. Families and communities come together around the bonfire and toss the sesame seeds, sugarcane, and popcorn into the flames while seeking blessings for prosperity. Lohri is also associated with the harvest of winter crops like sugarcane and mustard.

Date - 13th January, 2024

Tritiya Tithi: up to 07:59 AM, January 14

Chaturthi Tithi: up to 04:59 AM, January 15

Brahma Muhurta: 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:09 PM to 12:51 PM