Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024 Coincides With Mahashivratri: Importance, Time, Rituals

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is the first Pradosh Vrat of March and Phalgun. This year it coincides with Mahashivratri, presenting a double blessing opportunity for devotees seeking divine grace from Lord Shiva. The word Pradosh means the removal of darkness.

On the auspicious day of Shukra Pradosh Vrat, the devotees worship Lord Shiva and Parvati to get rid of past sins and attain salvation. It is observed twice every month. Pradosh Vrat is known by different names depending on the day of the week it falls on. The first Pradosh Vrat of March is falling on Friday and is thus being referred to as Shukra Pradosh Vrat.