Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024 Coincides With Mahashivratri: Importance, Time, Rituals

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is the first Pradosh Vrat of March and Phalgun. This year it coincides with Mahashivratri, presenting a double blessing opportunity for devotees seeking divine grace from Lord Shiva. The word Pradosh means the removal of darkness.
On the auspicious day of Shukra Pradosh Vrat, the devotees worship Lord Shiva and Parvati to get rid of past sins and attain salvation. It is observed twice every month. Pradosh Vrat is known by different names depending on the day of the week it falls on. The first Pradosh Vrat of March is falling on Friday and is thus being referred to as Shukra Pradosh Vrat.
Shukra Pradosh Vrat Importance
Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Friday, 8 March. It will fall on the same day as Mahashivratri, the most important of all 12 masik Shivratris that are observed every month. Observing this fast will help the devotees remove hurdles, attain success, and bring happiness and prosperity.
Fasting on Pradosh Vrat helps one attain happiness, health, success, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Pradosh is the first part of the night and is traditionally the fast is observed during the evening or sandhya kaal.
Shukra Pradosh 2024: Timings, Muhurat & Tithi
Shukra Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Friday, 8 March
Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 6:25 pm to 8:52 pm
Pradosha Time- 6:25 pm to 8:52 pm
Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 1:19 am on 8 March
Trayodashi Tithi will end at 9:57 pm on 8 March
Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2024 Rituals & Traditions
Devotees on this day get up early in the morning and take a bath. They perform an Abhishek of the Shiva Linga with milk and honey during Pradosh Kaal to get rid of their financial debt and troubles.
Ghee, sugar, and barley flour are offered to Lord Shiva.
Devotees also light eight lamps in all directions to ensure goddess Lakshmi's grace.
Shiv puja is performed and Maha Mrityunjaya mantra is chanted 108 times. Since Pradosh Vrat is all about evening rituals, chanting mantras and prayers during the evening is of utmost importance.
The Pradosh Kaal, which falls during the evening twilight period, is considered auspicious for worship. Devotees observe this time with devotion and offer prayers to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)