Valentine's Day Date Ideas: Unique Ways To Celebrate the Day

1. Couples spa date

A creative and relaxing way to spend Valentine's Day is to surprise your significant other with a day at the spa together. There is no better way to get ready for a romantic evening than a couples' massage to facials with your partner.

2. Work up a sweat

You can go for a hike, try a yoga class, or take a bike ride together. You can burn some calories and work up an appetite with your better half before heading out for dinner. The endorphins will help put you and your partner in a great mood. Studies have shown that couples who work out together are more successful than those who go at it alone.

3. Cook dinner at home

You can avoid the crowds and busy restaurant scene with a Valentine's Day dinner at home. You can find a new recipe that you both like, purchase the ingredients, and have fun cooking together. To turn up the romantic effect you can also add soft music and candles.