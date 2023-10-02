2023 Asian Games, Day 9 Wrap: Historic Medal in TT, Six From Athletics & Skating

Athletics

Apart from today’s medal winners, Tejaswin Shankar is in the lead after the first four of the ten events, and a medal in decathlon may be expected from him.

Amlan Borgohain came in sixth place in the men's 200 meter race. With a timing of 20.98 seconds, the 25-year-old National Games gold medalist finished 0.38 seconds behind Japan's Koki Ueyama who won the gold medal.

Pavithra Vengatesh's run in the women's pole vault came to an end as the 21-year-old athlete successfully crossed the 4m-mark, but after three unsuccessful attempts at 4.10m, she bowed out of the competition.