Pics: Alia Bhatt Grabs The Spotlight At Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 Show In Milan

Alia Bhatt recently turned heads with an appearance at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt recently turned heads as she made a stunning appearance at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. The actor shared a series of captivating snapshots on her Instagram over the weekend.

In the photos, Alia sported a striking neon green top paired with chic bell-bottom denims, elegantly complemented by golden earrings and a bracelet. She effortlessly carried a stylish black bag, completing her ensemble with dark sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Personal style but guccified 💅🏾#GucciAncora @gucci @sabatods 💚💚"

Vogue India joined in on the excitement, sharing a video of Alia at the event. In the video, the actress introduced herself and expressed her thrill at being in Milan for the very first time.

Alia humorously added, "My to-dos are already done, which were going to a home-style Italian restaurant and having some really nice authentic bread and some pasta."

Take a look:

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Milan   Gucci 

