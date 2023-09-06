Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of Hindus that is celebrated with great pomp and show throughout the country. The day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, 7 September 2023.

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is observed with different rituals and traditions, and among them Dahi Handi is a major attraction. An earthen pot (Handi) is filled with curd (dahi), butter, and other milk products, and together it is called Dahi Handi.

During the Dahi Handi ceremony, people make human pyramids to break the Dahi Handi, that is placed at a certain height above the ground. During this act, females try to break the human pyramids by throwing water and other slippery materials at them.