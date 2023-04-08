Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to Start From 8 April: Fare & Timings

The Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train on 8 April for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The train will connect the IT city, Hyderabad, with Tirupati, as per the latest details. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cut travel time between the two cities with a distance of 660.77 km. One can travel the distance in 8 hours and 30 minutes. People are excited to know all the details about the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

It is important to note that this is the second Vande Bharat train set to start from Telangana. It is also the second semi-high-speed train for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone. As per the latest details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. Interested people should know all the details about this train.