Indian Railways Aids India’s NDC: Set Goals for Net Zero Emissions by 2030

The Indian Railways intend to go completely electric by December 2023. This plan to phase out the use of diesel began in 2014, and by 2021 the annual diesel consumption dropped to 1,092 million litres from 3,066 million litres in 2019.

The total energy requirement of the railways is set to increase to 8.2 GW by 2030. Of this, a small portion is expected to be consumed from non-renewable energy sources because of power purchase agreements with coal plants.

To achieve this, the Indian Railways will need to install renewable energy capacity of at least 30 GW by 2030 due to the fact that they can not entirely depend on solar and wind energy.