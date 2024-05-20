Offbeat Hill Destinations in India To Visit With Family and Friends This Summer

Offbeat Hill Stations in India: With summer in full swing, many people are looking for places to escape the heat. Most popular hill stations like Manali, Shimla, Mahabaleshwar, and Ooty are heavily crowded during this time of the year. But if you're looking for an offbeat experience, there are plenty of other great places to visit. Explore these offbeat places with your friends and family this year.
Some of the lesser-known hill stations that are not overrun by tourists are listed below. They are sure to offer you the same fresh air and stunning scenery that the most popular locations.
Lesser-Known Hill Stations in India for Vacations
Kasol:
If you're on your way to Manikaran, the pilgrimage spot, you can find this hill station along the way. It's situated in Parvati Valley, 42 kilometers from Kullu, and is known for its beautiful temples and other sights.
Chamba:
Another popular hill station in Himachal Pradesh. It's located at the union of the rivers Ravi and Sal, and the area experiences extremely cold winters and pleasant summers. The town has several beautiful temples and other sights that tourists can visit.
Yercaud:
A hill station in Tamil Nadu that's not as well-advertised as Manali. It's located in the Shevaroy hill range of the Eastern Ghats and is known for its scenic beauty and pleasant weather. The area is also home to a number of waterfalls.
Tirthan Valley:
A lesser-known hill station that's just as beautiful as Manali. It's hidden within the high mountains of Kullu, offering stunning views of green mountains, snow-covered peaks, and the Tirthan River. The area is ideal for a camping holiday.
Jawhar:
One of the most offbeat hill stations in Maharashtra. It's situated near Thane, surrounded by lush green hills and gushing waterfalls. The town also boasts a number of historical sites, including Jai Vilas Palace and Shipramal. It's also known for its beautiful Warli Paintings, a fine form of folk art.
Pelling:
When it comes to visiting North-Eastern India, most people only think of Darjeeling or Gangtok. But there is much more to see in the North East than just these two places. Pelling, located in the state of Sikkim, is home to a stunning view of the majestic Kanchenjunga and a few other peaks. Other popular sites to visit in Pelling include the ruins of Rabdentse Palace, Khecheopalri Lake, and the beautiful Pemayangste Monastery.
Kalpa:
A hill station in Himachal Pradesh that's rarely visited by tourists due to its remote location in the Kinnaur region. It's just 15 hours by road from Delhi, but the experience is unforgettable. The area is home to snow-covered mountains, lush green valleys, and beautiful apple plantations.
Chakrata:
Instead of going to Mussoorie, you should plan a trip to Chakrata in Uttarakhand. The place is a treat for those who want to spend some relaxing time in the mountains. It's a cantonment town and hence, less crowded, offering stunning views.
Ponmudi:
The place is located in the Trivandrum district of Kerala. You should plan your next holiday to Ponmudi, just to enjoy the pleasant weather and scenic beauty. There are many activities to engage in, including jungle safari, boating, hiking, and trekking. Those who are a wildlife lover can head to Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary to learn about the various species of plants and animals that reside there.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)