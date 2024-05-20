Offbeat Hill Destinations in India To Visit With Family and Friends This Summer

Kasol:

If you're on your way to Manikaran, the pilgrimage spot, you can find this hill station along the way. It's situated in Parvati Valley, 42 kilometers from Kullu, and is known for its beautiful temples and other sights.

Chamba:

Another popular hill station in Himachal Pradesh. It's located at the union of the rivers Ravi and Sal, and the area experiences extremely cold winters and pleasant summers. The town has several beautiful temples and other sights that tourists can visit.

Yercaud:

A hill station in Tamil Nadu that's not as well-advertised as Manali. It's located in the Shevaroy hill range of the Eastern Ghats and is known for its scenic beauty and pleasant weather. The area is also home to a number of waterfalls.

Tirthan Valley:

A lesser-known hill station that's just as beautiful as Manali. It's hidden within the high mountains of Kullu, offering stunning views of green mountains, snow-covered peaks, and the Tirthan River. The area is ideal for a camping holiday.

Jawhar:

One of the most offbeat hill stations in Maharashtra. It's situated near Thane, surrounded by lush green hills and gushing waterfalls. The town also boasts a number of historical sites, including Jai Vilas Palace and Shipramal. It's also known for its beautiful Warli Paintings, a fine form of folk art.