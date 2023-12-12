Top Seven Famous Hill Stations To Visit During Christmas With Your Loved Ones

India is blessed with the Himalayas in the North extending eastwards and the Aravalli mountains and Vindhya mountains in the western and central parts. The country has the highest mountain ranges and the best hill stations. Christmas is the time when many families plan their trip to the mountains because the weather and the views are breathtaking. All adventure lovers plan their trips during this time of the year. You should also think about visiting the hills this holiday season.
From the pleasant beauty of Munnar in the South to Kufri in the North, there are various unexplored hill stations that you can include on your bucket list. All snow lovers should visit the hill stations during Christmas or the winter season because the temperatures drop massively. It is the best time to enjoy the view and the surroundings.
Here are the top seven hill stations in India you should visit with your friends and family this winter season. You can plan your Christmas weekend after going through the list of places mentioned by us.
Hill Stations To Visit During Christmas/Winter Season
Munnar, Kerala
A pleasant hill station in Kerala that is famous for its lush greenery and majestic views is Munnar. This hill station has a lot to offer and the best part is its connection with nature.
Tourists can enjoy a stroll in the tea plantations, visit the tea museum, and spend time with nature. You will be away from the hustle and bustle of life once you are in Munnar.
Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg is located in Karnataka and it is popular among tourists for its green landscapes and natural beauty. The place is famous for its coffee plantations across the town.
It is important to note that the top tourist spots in Coorg are Abbey Falls, Namdroling Monastery, Nagarhole National Park, etc. The pleasant weather and soft winds will help you to relax.
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
Mussoorie is extremely famous among tourists these days. Winter is the best time to visit this hill station because you can enjoy the cold weather. This place is popularly known as the "Queen of Hills". You will have a therapeutic experience once you visit this location.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Darjeeling is a lush green hill station in the North of West Bengal. The hill station is mainly popular for the toy train ride by the Himalayan Railway.
The top places in this hill station that you should visit include Tiger Hill, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Batasia Loop, Rock Garden, etc.
Srinagar, Jammu
Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir does not need any introduction. If you love snow, winter is the best time to visit this place. You can enjoy the vibrant landscapes and the scenic beauty. The city is popular for its shikhara rides, houseboat stay, and vibrant flora.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Ooty is popular for its wooden cottages and colonial architecture. You can enjoy the lush greenery and take a break from the polluted city life. The serene and calm town is a perfect winter getaway for all travel lovers.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli is a hill station that is appropriate for Christmas. All snow-obsessed travellers should visit this destination during the winter season.
You can take part in different snow activities such as snowball fights, snowman making, etc. One can also relax amidst nature and make numerous memories with their loved ones.
