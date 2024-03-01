Toddle Waddle Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Activities

The Toddle Waddle fundraising event is a national effort to raise awareness and money for meningitis research. Toddle Waddle is observed on 2 March every year to raise awareness and encourage nurseries across the world to walk and fundraise for meningitis. The event, which is held annually, supports organizations that are working to prevent, diagnose, and treat meningitis.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. The condition is characterized by a range of symptoms, including headache, neck stiffness, fever, confusion, and vomiting. Meningitis mostly affects children under the age of 1 year old and young people between the ages of 16 and 23 years. The disease can be fatal. Let's know more about the history, significance, and activities to participate in on Toddle Waddle Day 2024.