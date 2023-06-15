Fungal Meningitis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Your doctor may recommend different tests for confirming fungal meningitis. In a few cases, tests may include taking samples of blood or cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the spinal cord for laboratory testing.

These tests can also help doctors detect which fungus is causing the infection which might play an important role in the treatment.

According to Healthline, a healthcare provider may give you high dosages of antifungal medication to treat fungal meningitis. Treatment generally requires a long course of antifungal medication and you may have to initially receive medication intravenously before taking oral medication.

The treatment can depend on the type of fungus and the severity of the infection.

To treat a Cryptococcus infection, doctors may use medications:

amphotericin B (Fungizone)

flucytosine (Ancobon)

fluconazole (Diflucan)

For a Histoplasma infection, an antifungal medication called itraconazole (Sporanox) is generally prescribed for 3–12 months, depending on the immune system and the severity of the fungal infection.

Doctors may also use itraconazole to treat a mild or moderate Blastomyces infection. For more severe infections, people may need amphotericin B while patients suffering from a Blastomyces infection may need treatment for 6–12 months.

Coccidioides fungus may need lifelong treatment with antifungal medication. For Candida infection, doctors prescribe a class of antifungal drugs called echinocandins that are delivered intravenously.