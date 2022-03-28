Ramadan 2022: Dos & Don'ts in the Holy Month
Make sure you follow this list of dos and don'ts in the month of Ramadan.
The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar with 12 months and each month has its own religious significance for the Muslims. One of these months is Ramadan. It is considered as one of the most important and holy months of the Islamic calendar. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts for 28 to 30 days.
In the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dusk to dawn. This year in 2022, Ramadan shall begin on 2 April 2022 and last till 2 May. It is believed that the Holy Quran was revealed in this month 1,400 years ago to Prophet Mohammad, who is considered the last messenger of Allah.
But fasting in the holy month of Ramadan is considered a difficult task and here are a few things you must keep in mind. A list of dos and don'ts in Ramadan:
Ramadan 2022: Dos For the Holy Month of Ramadan
It is believed that praying at least 5 times a day is important for the Muslims who fast in Ramadan else fasting is not accepted by the Almighty Allah.
Muslims must be more careful and kind to the needs of the poor and unprivileged in the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims who help the poor and needy during this month will be rewarded by Allah.
Muslims must try to memorize the holy book of Quran and contemplate on the verses they read. They must read and try to practise them in their life as well.
Muslims are required to practice dhikr which means praying to Allah and appreciating him. it is supposed to strengthen the bond between the devotee and his creator.
Muslims can pray and ask for the health and wellness of themselves and their family. It is believed that Allah does not leave devotees empty-handed during the time of fasting.
Ramadan 2022: Don'ts For the Holy Month of Ramadan
Muslims who fast in the month of Ramadan are not allowed to eat or drink water before the Maghrib Azaan after the sunset.
Muslims cannot smoke or forcefully vomit if they are fasting, It can invalidate the fasting.
Listening to music is not appreciated in the month of Ramadan, especially if you are fasting.
People must try to think good and do good. Any feelings of hatred or malice can invalidate their fast. Practice kinship to reap the awards from Allah.
It is believed that people on fast must lower their gaze and not think or practice unlawful activities.
One should avoid arguing or fighting during the month of Ramadan. It is said that it can affect the rewards given by Allah.
