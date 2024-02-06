Rose Day 2024 List: Know the Significance of Different Colours Of Roses

Valentine's Day is a time for love and romance. It's a day to show your appreciation for your special someone and to declare your commitment to them. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14, but the tradition of celebrating the holiday with flowers and candles dates back to the early days of winter.
The first day of Valentine's Week is known as Rose Day. On this day, people go out to celebrate their love and passion for one another. Roses are the centerpiece of the day, with red and white roses filling the air with captivating colours.
What Do the Colours of Rose Day Mean?
White roses are a symbol of new beginnings and are often used in marriage ceremonies. They are also given as a gift to friends to honour their friendship or to loved ones to start a new journey together. White roses denote hope, love, and respect.
Ivory roses are a paler shade of white with a darker undertone. They are often used to decorate romantic dates or proposals and offer a calming energy mixed with luxury. These roses are a perfect gift for someone with a rich taste and exquisite style.
Yellow roses are a symbol of strong friendships and are often given as to close friends or to celebrate birthday parties or friendship celebrations. They reflect warmth, happiness, and good vibes.
Blue roses are a symbol of mystery and longing. They are often given as a gift to someone who is unattainable or to express strong feelings of sensitivity.
Peach roses are a symbol of femininity, innocence, and youth. They are often given to partners, siblings, or friends as a gesture of thankfulness. Peach roses reflect modesty, sincerity, and sympathy.
Pink roses are a symbol of love and gratitude. They are often given to partners, siblings, or friends as a gesture of appreciation. Pink roses are also considered to be feminine and elegant.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
