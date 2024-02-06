Rose Day 2024 List: Know the Significance of Different Colours Of Roses

Valentine's Day is a time for love and romance. It's a day to show your appreciation for your special someone and to declare your commitment to them. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14, but the tradition of celebrating the holiday with flowers and candles dates back to the early days of winter.

The first day of Valentine's Week is known as Rose Day. On this day, people go out to celebrate their love and passion for one another. Roses are the centerpiece of the day, with red and white roses filling the air with captivating colours.