ADVERTISEMENT

Surya Grahan 2023: When Is the First Solar Eclipse in April 2023 – Date & Time

The first solar eclipse of the year will occur on 20 April 2023. It will not be visible in India.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
News
2 min read
Surya Grahan 2023: When Is the First Solar Eclipse in April 2023 – Date & Time
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From the astrological and scientific point of view, solar eclipse has a great significance. As far as the year 2023 is considered, there will be four eclipses in the current year, including two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

The first Solar Eclipse of 2023 will occur on Thursday, 20 April 2023, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India. As per astrology, the first solar eclipse of the year will occur in in Aries and Ashwini Nakshatra.

Let us read about the Solar Eclipse 2023 dates, timings, and other important details.

Also Read

Solar Eclipse 2023: Dates, Time & How to Watch Surya Grahan Safely?

Solar Eclipse 2023: Dates, Time & How to Watch Surya Grahan Safely?
ADVERTISEMENT

First Solar Eclipse 2023 in April: Date, Time, and Sutak Period

The first solar eclipse of the year will occur after Holi on 20 April 2023, on the Amavasya date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. The solar eclipse will start at 7:04 am and end at 12:29 pm.

Since the first solar eclipse of the year will not be visible in India, its Sutak is also not valid in the country.

As per the Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), the solar eclipse will start at 02:37:08 and end at 05:56:43. The maximum time of eclipse will be at 04:16:53.

Also Read

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date and Time in India: When and How To Watch Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date and Time in India: When and How To Watch Chandra Grahan
ADVERTISEMENT

Second Solar Eclipse of the Year 2023 Date

The second solar eclipse of the year 2023 will occur on 14 October 2023. This will be an annular solar eclipse, which will pass through Central, South and North America and will be visible in parts of Mexico, the United States, and South American countries.

Also Read

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date & Time in India; When & How to Watch Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date & Time in India; When & How to Watch Surya Grahan
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the First Solar Eclipse of the Year 2023 Visible?

The first solar eclipse of the year that will occur on 20 April 2023 will not be visible in India. However, it can be seen in different regions including Australia, Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and Indian Ocean.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Is There a Correlation Between Lunar Eclipses and Earthquakes?

Fact-Check: Is There a Correlation Between Lunar Eclipses and Earthquakes?
ADVERTISEMENT

Lunar Eclipses of the Year 2023 – Dates

The first lunar eclipse of the year will take place on 5 May 2023. The last and second lunar eclipse of the year will take place on 28 October 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×