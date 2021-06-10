Solar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: How & Where to Watch Surya Grahan
Solar Eclipse 2021: The 'ring of fire' will be visible for a maximum 3 minutes 51 seconds.
Solar Eclipse also known as Surya Grahan will be visible on Thursday, 10 June. This will be the first Solar Eclipse of the year 2021.
A Solar Eclipse is a phenomenon which occurs when Moon comes between Earth and the Sun. Moon casts its shadow on Earth, and we will witness ring-like shape around it. It is popularly known as the 'ring of fire' or Annular Solar Eclipse.
As per EarthSky, "On that day, the moon in its elliptical orbit around Earth will lie too far from us to cover over the sun completely. So a bright annulus – or ring – will surround the new moon silhouette at mid-eclipse. It’s the outer rim of the sun, not quite hidden from view. People have taken to calling these “ring of fire” eclipses."
Solar Eclipse 2021: Date & Time
Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible on 10 June 2021.
Solar Eclipse will start at 13:42 IST
Solar Eclipse will be Maximum at 16:11 IST
Solar Eclipse will end at 16:41 IST
The 'ring of fire' will be visible for a maximum 3 minutes 51 seconds.
Will Solar Eclipse 2021 be Visible from India?
Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan will not be visible from all parts of India However, people from some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will be able to witness it.
Apart from India, the Eclipse will also be visible from some parts of Canada, Russia and Greenland.
According to EarthSky,
The Solar Eclipse will begin at sunrise in Ontario, Canada
The Eclipse will then move towards northern reaches of the globe
The greatest eclipse will be visible at local noon in northern Greenland
Later on, the annular eclipse path swings by the Earth’s North Pole
The Solar Eclipse will end at sunset over Siberia
How to Watch Solar Eclipse 2021 in India?
Solar Eclipse can be watched online from anywhere. It can live streamed on timeanddate.
(With inputs from EarthSky and timeanddate)
