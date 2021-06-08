Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time & How to Watch the ‘Ring of Fire’

After the recent Lunar Eclipse, the first Solar Eclipse of the year 2021 will take place on 10 June 2021. A Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the sunlight. The Moon casts its shadow on the Earth, and there comes a point during the course of the eclipse, when a ring-like shape appears around the moon.

"On that day, the moon in its elliptical orbit of Earth will lie too far from us to cover over the sun completely. So a bright annulus – or ring – will surround the new moon silhouette at mid-eclipse. It’s the outer rim of the sun, not quite hidden from view," reported EarthSky.

This kind of eclipses are also called 'ring of fire'.