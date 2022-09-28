Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Images, Quotes, Wishes, and Messages
Happy Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022: The brave freedom fighter was born on 28 September 1907 in Punjab province.
Bhagat Singh was born on 28 September 1907 in Punjab province, which is now Pakistan. He was a brave and courageous freedom fighter who gave up his life for India. Bhagat Singh was hanged by the British colonial rulers when he was 23 years old. He is referred to as Shaheed Bhagat Singh by the people in India. The brave freedom fighter has inspired Indians across generations. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, 28 September.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti is celebrated on 28 September every year. It is a day to remember the sacrifices and courage of the young freedom fighter who gave up his life to free the country from British rule. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022 falls on a Wednesday. People in India celebrate his birth anniversary and remember him on this day.
As we are getting ready to observe Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022, here are some wishes, images, messages, and inspirational quotes by the great freedom fighter that you should know.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes by Bhagat Singh
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." – Shaheed Bhagat Singh
"I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail." – Bhagat Singh
"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all." – Shaheed Bhagat Singh
"I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need." – Bhagat Singh
"If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud." – Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes
To bring about any change or revolution, one has to make sacrifices. Bhagat Singh sacrificed everything for his country. Long live Bhagat Singh. Long live Revolution.
Let us get together and pay tribute to one of the greatest freedom fighters who laid his life at a young age for his country. Let's remember Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary.
It is a day to remember Bhagat Singh who continues to inspire the youth even today. Happy Birthday, Bhagat Singh.
Bhagat Singh might not be among us today but we still remember what he taught us and did for the country. Let's remember him on his birth anniversary.
There was and will be only one Bhagat Singh. He is our inspiration and hero. Happy Birthday, Bhagat Singh.
