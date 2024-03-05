Ramadan 2024 Fasting Rules: Do's and Don'ts To Follow During a Fast in Ramzan

The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. It is an auspicious occasion for all the Muslims of the world. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, prayer extra prayers, and abstain from food, drinks, physical intimacy, sinful behavior, and smoking. The significance of Ramadan is to please Allah, seek forgiveness, and attain spiritual purification. This year, Ramadan in India will start from 11 or 12 March 2024. The moon sighting may take place on the evening of 11 March.
The fasts of Ramadan are obligatory for all Muslims. However, merely keeping a fast does not suffice. There are certain Ramzan fasting rules that Muslims should follow to get the rewards from Allah. Let us read about the Ramadan 2024 Do's and Don'ts below to make sure that the Ramadan fasts are valid and authentic.
Ramadan Fasting Rules 2024: Do's and Don'ts of Ramzan Fasts
Do's of Ramadan Fasts
Follow below rules while keeping a Ramadan fast.
Do start the Ramadan fast with Sehri before dawn.
Do offer extra prayers apart from daily 5 prayers while fasting to get more rewards.
Do offer as much Zakat (alms) to poor and needy people as possible during a Ramadan fast.
Do recite holy Quran daily to please almighty Allah.
Do offer additional prayers known as Taraweeh after Isha prayer.
Do break the Ramadan fast after dusk.
Do prefer politeness and patience while keeping a fast.
Do eat well before keeping a fast to make sure that you don't end up falling sick.
Do offer Fidiya, incase you miss your Ramadan fasts.
Do break your fast immediately during Iftaar.
Do acts of charity and goodness while fasting to increase your good deeds.
Don'ts of Ramadan Fasts
Avoid following acts while keeping a Ramadan fast.
Don't eat or drink anything intentionally while keeping a fast.
Don't use foul language while in a state of fast.
Don't smoke or drink while fasting.
Don't indulge in any sexual activity during Ramzan fast.
Don't keep a fast if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or having a menstrual cycle. However, you can compensate your fasts by performing Fidiya.
Don't fight or curse anyone during a fast.
Don't overeat before keeping a fast to ensure you stay well after fasting.
Don't miss prayers while keeping a fast.
Don't delay breaking a fast.
Don't opt frivolous travels during Ramadan to avoid missing of fasts.
