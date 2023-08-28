ADVERTISEMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Do's and Don'ts of Rakhi Tying Ceremony

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Follow below Do's and Don'ts while performing Rakhi ceremony.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Do's and Don'ts of Rakhi Tying Ceremony
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 August 2023. Due to Bhadra Kaal, this year, people can also perform the Rakhi rituals on 31 August.

Raksha Bandhan is an important festival for siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around the wrist of their brothers as a token of love. The brothers in return offer gifts to their sisters, and promise to protect them throughout the lives.

Let us read about some Do's and Don'ts of Raksha Bandhan 2023 that people must follow.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Do's of Rakhi Tying Ceremony

Following is the list of Do's of Raksha Bandhan 2023.

  • Do follow the cleanliness and hygiene while performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals, because it is a sacred festival.

  • While performing the Rakhi ceremony, brothers should make it sure to face towards east or north direction.

  • During the Rakhi rituals, both brothers and sisters should cover their heads with a handkerchief or a piece of cloth.

  • People must ensure to perform all the rituals of Raksha Bandhan with respect, honor, and strong belief.

  • Tie a Rakhi to Lord Ganesh or other deity before tying the Rakhi to your brother.

  • Tie Rakhi always on the wrist of right hand.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Don'ts of Rakhi Tying Ceremony

Following is the list of Do's of Raksha Bandhan 2023.

  • Don't face the South direction while tying Rakhi to your siblings.

  • Don't tie the Rakhi keeping your head uncovered.

  • Don't perform the Rakhi rituals at unclean and dirty places.

  • Don't perform the Raksha Bandhan rituals during inauspicious times like Bhadra Kaal and Rahu Kaal.

  • Don't make inauspicious signs on Rakhi, instead prefer Om, Swastika or Kalash designed Rakhis.

  • Do not tie Rakhi on left hand.

  • Don't gift sharp objectives to your siblings on Raksha Bandhan.

