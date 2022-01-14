Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
Here are some wishes, images and quotes for your loved ones on the occasion of Pongal 2022.
Pongal is an Indian festival which is celebrated in the span of four days i.e. Uttarayan Punyakalam. It is the harvest festival which is celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu. It also marks the beginning of New Year in the state.
The festival falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are ready to be harvested. This year, Pongal will begin form 14 January 2022, and will go on till 17 January.
The word Pongal means 'to overflow'. It also refer to the dish 'Pongal' which is prepared during this occasion. So, as a part of the tradition, people prepare the dish in an earthen pot till it overflows.
People also worship Sun on this auspicious occasion as it is believed to be the source of all creation.
People celebrate this festival with their loved ones. Here, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, greetings and messages which you can send to your loved ones the occasion of Pongal.
Happy Pongal Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
May this festival brings joy and peace to you and your family. Happy Pongal!
Wish you and your a family a very happy Pongal! Hope you enjoy this beautiful occasion.
May this Pongal brings health, prosperity and happiness in your life. Happy Pongal!
May you have a wonderful festival season and hope all your desires are fulfilled. Happy Pongal to you and your family.
Let us meet, greet and feast together and enjoy these beautiful, auspicious kolam decorations. Wish you a very Happy Pongal
May god bless you with all the happiness in the world. Have a wonder Pongal!
A very happy Pongal to you and your family. Hope you a have a great time this festive season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.