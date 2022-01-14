Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Pongal is an Indian festival which is celebrated in the span of four days i.e. Uttarayan Punyakalam. It is the harvest festival which is celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu. It also marks the beginning of New Year in the state.

The festival falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric and sugarcane are ready to be harvested. This year, Pongal will begin form 14 January 2022, and will go on till 17 January.

The word Pongal means 'to overflow'. It also refer to the dish 'Pongal' which is prepared during this occasion. So, as a part of the tradition, people prepare the dish in an earthen pot till it overflows.

People also worship Sun on this auspicious occasion as it is believed to be the source of all creation.