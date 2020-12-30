New Year Gifts 2021: Boost Your NY Resolutions with These Ideas
Here are some simple new year 2021 gift ideas for your family and friends.
With a tumultuous year coming to an end, it is important to start the next year with new hope and dreams. On the occasion of new year’s eve, people spend time with their loved ones and celebrate the onset of a fresh year.
With rising cases of COVID-19 in India, it is still important to follow social distancing and not crowd in public spaces. It’s best to celebrate this new year’s eve at home where you can celebrate with your family members.
As you go around announcing your new year’s resolution, presenting a gift can help your family member start the new year with greater excitement and motivation to fulfil their goals.
Here are some simple new year 2021 gift ideas for your family and friends:
Fitness Bands
If you are looking to improve your health and fitness in 2021, a fitness band will certainly help you keep track of your progress and also keep you motivated.
Most fitness bands range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. Since it is an aspirational product, it’s a good thing that the portfolio in this segment is constantly updated.
If you have a higher budget, you can also look at the new Apple Watch Series 6 which starts at Rs 40,900.
Masterclass
Fancy learning cooking lessons from Gordon Ramsay? Or acting by Natalie Portman? Or if the person you want to buy a Christmas gift likes to spend their time attending to their plants, why not sponsor a masterclass by self-proclaimed “Gangster Gardner” Ron Finley.
Masterclass is the perfect platform to learn, explore and evolve hobbies. Masterclass is a steaming platform which hosts video lessons by more than 80 of the world’s best in what they do. They are currently running a limited time annual-subscription offer where you buy one subscription and get one free.
Amazon Kindle E-Reader
If your or your loved one’s resolution is to read more in 2021, The Amazon Kindle is one of the best e-readers on the market. With the entire country sheltered inside, an e-reader would help your dad venture into the world of fiction. The Amazon Kindle 10th Gen starts at Rs 8,000 and a single charge of battery can last for weeks, not hours.
Amazon Prime members can read free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics and magazines
Wireless Earphones
A good pair of wireless headphones or earbuds is a great gift if your dad is into music. Nowadays, smartphone manufacturers in India are also experimenting with their own audio accessories division. From the Noise Shorts X5 Charge to the Redmi Earbuds S, there are many wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 which are available in the market.
If you are looking for premium wireless earbuds, you can consider Google’s Pixel Buds or Apples AirPods Pro.
Donation
If you wish to be more philanthropic in 2021, donating to a worthy cause is one way to do it.
GiveIndia is a platform where you can choose a charity or a foundation to donate to. From sponsoring a child’s education to help women fight against domestic violence cases, GiveIndia is a recognised and secure donation platform.
If you would like to help during the current coronavirus pandemic through your donation, you can contribute to the The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees COVID-19 Relief Fund and/or to the World Heath Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Gift Cards and e-Cards
If you are not sure what the person likes or want them to shop without any hassle, gift cards are a simple way to show your affection.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there are a lot of platforms which are still offering gift cards. Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar and beauty product platforms like Sephora and UltaBeauty, which usually have items on sales and give away discounts during Christmas, are currently offering gift cards.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.