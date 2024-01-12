National Youth Day 2024: Popular Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Slogans, and SMS

National Youth Day is observed in the remembrance of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. It is important to note that his birth anniversary is observed on 12th January, every year and National Youth Day is celebrated on the same day. Swami Vivekananda was born on 12 January 1863. The day helps to recognise the vibrant energy, potential, and vision in the youth. We should all observe the day together and understand the importance of our youth who can change the world.

National Youth Day is celebrated every year by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MOYAS) on 12 January, to recognise the ideals and principles of Swami Vivekananda. Various events are organised on this day to talk about the powers that the youth of our society possess. This day is crucial and you should be a part of it.