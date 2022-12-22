National Mathematics Day 2022: Srinivasa Ramanujan Quotes & Interesting Facts

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December every year to celebrate the life and achievements of famous mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan on his birth anniversary. There is no surprise that Math is one of the basic subjects in school and its knowledge is essential for every human being.

We can say that after a person learns to speak, and write, they are taught to add and subtract. We can say that mathematics is the cradle of all creation, without which the world cannot move.

Shakuntala Devi once said, "What is mathematics? It is only a systematic effort of solving puzzles posed by nature." Thus, it is true that be it a cook or a farmer, a carpenter or a mechanic, a shopkeeper or a doctor, an engineer or a scientist, a musician or a magician, you need the knowledge of mathematics in your day-to-day life and in every profession.

National Mathematics day is also celebrated to raise awareness among people about the importance of mathematics.

Have a look at the interesting facts of Srinivasa Ramanujan and famous quotes on Mathematics.