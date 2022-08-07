National Handloom Day 2022: Theme, Wishes, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status
Know when and why is national handloom day celebrated. Share the quotes and images as WhatsApp status
National Handloom Day is celebrated on 7 August every year. On August 7, 1905, at the Calcutta Town Hall, a formal proclamation was made to boycott foreign goods and use only swadeshi products. This campaign was known as the Swadeshi Movement and was launched to protest against the Bengal partition by the British Government.
It was in 2015 that the Union Government declared 7 August as National Handloom Day. The main aim of National Handloom Day is to raise awareness about the importance of the handloom industry and its contribution to the socio-economic development of India.
The theme for National handloom day 2022 has not been decided yet. You can share the following images, and quotes on Facebook and WhatsApp Status.
National Handloom Day 2022: Wishes & Messages
Happy National Handloom Day to all the supporters of the Handloom society who promote their growth in today’s competitive world.
Happy National Handloom Day to the people who are unaware of the Handloom society. We hope you try to know about them and how they support the economy of the country.
The knowledge regarding the national handloom day should be part of your learning. Warm wishes on National Handloom Day.
Buy products from the direct stores of weavers and try other ways to reach their outcomes. Happy national handloom day 2022.
Warm wish to your friends, mates, and family members on National Handloom Day. Try out modern methods like built a website for them to sell their items. It is a great help for them.
National Handloom Day 2022: Facebook & WhatsApp Status
National Handloom Day 2022: Quotes
“A good life is like weaving. Energy is created in the tension. The struggle, the pull and tug are everything.” – Joan Erikson
“Life is a loom, weaving illusion.” – Vachel Lindsay
“In the tapestry of life, we’re all connected. Each one of us is a gift to those around us helping each other be who we are, weaving a perfect picture together.” – Anita Moorjani
“We sleep, but the loom of life never stops, and the pattern which was weaving when the sun went down is weaving when it comes up in the morning.” – Henry Ward Beecher
“Sometimes, when I wake up at night, I feel invisible hands weaving my destiny.” – Fernando Pessoa
“I do regard spinning and weaving as a necessary part of any national system of education.”- Mahatma Gandhi
“We all have our own life to pursue, our own kind of dream to be weaving, and we all have the power to make wishes come true, as long as we keep believing.”- Louisa May Alcott
“You see, when weaving a blanket, an Indian woman leaves a flaw in the weaving of that blanket to let the soul out. ”- Martha Graham
