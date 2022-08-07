National Handloom Day 2022: Theme, Wishes, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status

“A good life is like weaving. Energy is created in the tension. The struggle, the pull and tug are everything.” – Joan Erikson

“Life is a loom, weaving illusion.” – Vachel Lindsay

“In the tapestry of life, we’re all connected. Each one of us is a gift to those around us helping each other be who we are, weaving a perfect picture together.” – Anita Moorjani

“We sleep, but the loom of life never stops, and the pattern which was weaving when the sun went down is weaving when it comes up in the morning.” – Henry Ward Beecher

“Sometimes, when I wake up at night, I feel invisible hands weaving my destiny.” – Fernando Pessoa

“I do regard spinning and weaving as a necessary part of any national system of education.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“We all have our own life to pursue, our own kind of dream to be weaving, and we all have the power to make wishes come true, as long as we keep believing.”- Louisa May Alcott

“You see, when weaving a blanket, an Indian woman leaves a flaw in the weaving of that blanket to let the soul out. ”- Martha Graham