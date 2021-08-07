National Handloom Day 2021: Date, History and Significance

National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on 7 August. The day is celebrated to honour the contributions of the handloom weaving community in the socio-economic development of India.

It is also observed to raise awareness about India's handloom heritage, to protect it, and to empower the handloom weavers and workers with greater and better opportunities.

To celebrate the day, the Ministry of Textiles will organise a function at the Convention Centre, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

According to the official press release, the day will be presided over by Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh will be Guest of Honour.