National Best Friends Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & Celebration Ideas

Best friends cannot be replaced. We may have a number of friends, cousins, and family around us but best friends hold a special place in our hearts and no one can take that. Best friends are like the family we choose.
They may be around or far, new or old, young or old, but they are always the same for us. They are like a rock, a shoulder to cry on, the best companion to celebrate our happiest moments like their own, and treat us with unconditional love. There are various days, we celebrate our best friends and our bond with them. National Best Friends Day in the United States and Canada is celebrated on 8 June.
Let's know about the history, significance, and ways of celebrating national best friends day, an excellent opportunity to spend quality time with our best companion.
National Best Friends Day 2023: History & Significance
The US Congress in 1935 decided that National Best Friends Day will be celebrated on June 8. The first Sunday of August was designated National Friendship Day. It is not a day of national holiday but definitely, a popular event that has gained limelight in recent times because of social media.
National Best Friends Day is an important occasion because it celebrates the bonds of friendship that connect us with our best buddies. June 8 is especially marked for celebrating the ties between an individual and their close friend. It is also a reminder that anyone can be our best friend- our parents, grandparents, spouse, siblings, or even pets. It is a day that reminds us to be grateful for the bond we share with them and we have people to share our special moments with.
National Best Friends Day 2023: Celebration
You can take your best friend on a lunch date wherein you surprise them with their favorite food, drinks, and vibe.
You can also take your friend on a movie date- spiderman for the win. Let it be a surprise for them.
Who doesn't love shopping, ask them to go shopping with you and pay for the things they wish to buy.
Cook their favorite food that they like cooked by your hands. You can also bake for them, who doesn't like desserts?
Organize a fun party for them with their favorite songs, music, people, food, and games.
You can also send them a gift card if you live far from them.
You can plan a spa or salon session with them wherein you get time to chat and gossip with them.
