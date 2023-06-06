ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Shop Owned By Hindu-Muslim Friends Is A True Testament To India's Unity

The shop located in Kolkata's Kudghat is called 'Two Brothers'

In times of widespread hostility fostered by communalism, stories of brotherhood and secularism are like gleaming rays of hope. One such heartwarming tale of two friends running a repair shop called 'Two Brothers' in Kolkata has won the hearts of internet users. One of the friends is Muslim, while the other is Hindu.

A picture of the two men sitting in the quaint shop was shared by a user on Twitter. In her post, Debotri Ghosh, mentioned that the shop is located in Kolkata's Kudghat.

The picture was shared along with the caption that read, "A neighborhood shop run by a Hindu and a Muslim. The name of the store is 'Two Brothers'. With time, the shop that repairs shoes and leather bags have become smaller.. But still exists."

The beautiful capture by Debotri was appreciated by the netizens, and they were moved by the friendship of the two men running the shop. Many believed that the picture depicts the 'True essence of India', and left some heartening comments on the post.

A user wrote, "May this brotherhood be blessed with all the good things it deserves"

Another user pointed out that there's Om and 786 (a holy number in Islam) is also written on the shop.

Here are more comments:

Topics:  Secularism   Brotherhood   Unity 

