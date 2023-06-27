Mehndi Design for Eid-ul Adha 2023: 7 Best Designs To Try for Bakrid Festival

Bakrid or Eid-ul Adha is an important and auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.

Bakra Eid is known by several names including Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. It is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.

On the occasion of Eid, Muslim women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi (henna) as part of celebrations. Women love different mehndi designs to decorate their hands and feet. Some prefer complex designs while others like simple designs. Let us find some amazing Bakrid Eid mehndi designs 2023 below.