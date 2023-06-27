ADVERTISEMENT
Mehndi Design for Eid-ul Adha 2023: 7 Best Designs To Try for Bakrid Festival

Eid-ul Adha Mehndi Designs 2023: Check out the best henna designs here for Bakrid.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Mehndi Design for Eid-ul Adha 2023: 7 Best Designs To Try for Bakrid Festival
i

Bakrid or Eid-ul Adha is an important and auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.

Bakra Eid is known by several names including Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. It is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.

On the occasion of Eid, Muslim women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi (henna) as part of celebrations. Women love different mehndi designs to decorate their hands and feet. Some prefer complex designs while others like simple designs. Let us find some amazing Bakrid Eid mehndi designs 2023 below.

Happy Eid-al-Adha 2023: 50+ Bakri Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes and Status

Happy Eid-al-Adha 2023: 50+ Bakri Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes and Status
7 Best Mehndi Designs 2023 for Eid-ul Adha

Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Full Hand.

(Photo: iStock)

Upper Hand Mehndi Design for Eid 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

Simple Mehndi Designs for Eid 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Both Hands.

(Photo: iStock)

Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for half hand.

(Photo: iStock)

Intricate Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Hands.

(Photo: iStock)

Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Inner Hands.

(Photo: Pinterest)

Bakra Eid 2023 Date in India: When Will Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid Be Celebrated?

Bakra Eid 2023 Date in India: When Will Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid Be Celebrated?

